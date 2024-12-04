Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 101.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 185,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,957,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 66.4% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,683 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Truist Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 282,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Get Our Latest Report on TFC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.