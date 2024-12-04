Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Price

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s current price.

PLYA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of PLYA opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

