Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,509.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

