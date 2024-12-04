UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,466 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $39,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 957.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $162.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.05. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.38 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total value of $7,725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,068,482.82. This represents a 16.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $777,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,032.24. The trade was a 33.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.