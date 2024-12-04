UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,874 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.61% of Ambarella worth $37,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 180.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 389.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 6,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $79,774.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,077.24. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $114,522.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,942.66. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,356 shares of company stock worth $859,210 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.