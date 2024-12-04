UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 32,728 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,728 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.55% of Old Republic International worth $49,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Old Republic International by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 162,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 138.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

