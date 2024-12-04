Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) CFO David Bergman Sells 30,000 Shares

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Under Armour Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE UA opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.38 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

