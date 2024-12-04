United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 38,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $129.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.49%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

