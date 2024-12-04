USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.80 and last traded at $52.02. Approximately 17,299 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 16,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.
USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $328.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76.
USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0548 per share. This is a boost from USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund
About USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund
The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.