USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.80 and last traded at $52.02. Approximately 17,299 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 16,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $328.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0548 per share. This is a boost from USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

About USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund ( NYSEARCA:UMI Free Report ) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

