Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

VNDA opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $286.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,910.69. This represents a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

