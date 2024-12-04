Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

