Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $343.36 and last traded at $343.29, with a volume of 54712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.17 and its 200 day moving average is $316.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,875,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

