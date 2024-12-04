Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0173

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $45.99 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00056097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,660,976,493 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas (VLX) is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to support smart contracts and decentralised applications, capable of processing up to 75,000 transactions per second with low fees. It serves various sectors, including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, and operates as a carbon-neutral network. Founded in 2019 by Alex Alexandrov, Velas is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

