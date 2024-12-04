Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells $45,412.50 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) insider John Leite sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $45,412.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,282.50. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veracyte Stock Performance

VCYT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 517,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,976. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -294.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.81 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Veracyte’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 168.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

