Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Position Lifted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,643,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,080 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $45,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 112.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 192.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 713.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.
Verra Mobility Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of VRRM opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Verra Mobility
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.