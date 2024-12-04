Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 387563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vinci to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Vinci Price Performance

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

