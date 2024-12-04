Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 88.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,298,849 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,177 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 735,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,393,000 after acquiring an additional 639,921 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,673,023 shares of company stock valued at $753,365,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

WMT stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $751.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

