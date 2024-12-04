Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,120,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,072,000 after purchasing an additional 520,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,523,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,539,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 94,414.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,217,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,047,000 after purchasing an additional 221,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.94.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:WM opened at $225.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $171.15 and a one year high of $230.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

