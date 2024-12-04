Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading 5.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $15.96. 264,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,107,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WVE. Raymond James upgraded Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 8.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Wave Life Sciences

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28.

In other news, insider Chris Francis sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,265. The trade was a 18.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,425,883. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 521,665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.