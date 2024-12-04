WAX (WAXP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $198.33 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $244.39 million and approximately $198.33 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,294,315,895 coins and its circulating supply is 3,632,171,778 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,294,102,952.42744207 with 3,631,958,838.52061462 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06852819 USD and is up 17.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $124,507,322.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

