Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Emerson Electric (EMR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) in the last few weeks:

12/2/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2024 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2024 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2024 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2024 – Emerson Electric is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Emerson Electric is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.28. 1,087,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,238. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average of $111.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

