WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.98 and last traded at C$5.86, with a volume of 460271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
WELL Health Technologies Trading Up 7.8 %
About WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
