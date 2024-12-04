William B. Roberts Sells 15,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,815.10. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,080. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPSS

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.