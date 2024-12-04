Willis Towers Watson Public’s (WTW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $380.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $365.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.13.

WTW opened at $329.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $234.01 and a 12 month high of $329.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

