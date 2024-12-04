WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.69 and last traded at $63.67, with a volume of 33711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 25.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,134,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 430,831 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,270,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,025,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,354,000 after acquiring an additional 57,644 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 664,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

