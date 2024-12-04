Xai Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Xai token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Xai has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. Xai has a total market capitalization of $307.10 million and $197.33 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95,823.33 or 0.99959564 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,785.68 or 0.99920290 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai launched on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,358,469,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,698,312 tokens. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,358,172,125.66693739 with 793,959,528.69154379 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.38671441 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $185,762,467.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

