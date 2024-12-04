Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

XELB stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

