Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $57.45 Average PT from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $200,922.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,378.84. The trade was a 17.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

XENE stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

