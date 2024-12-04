Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $57.45 Average PT from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.45.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XENE
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
XENE stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $50.99.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xenon Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.