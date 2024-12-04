XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 8.8% – Here’s Why

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 4,605,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 13,625,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. China Renaissance raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in XPeng by 212.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,549 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,047,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in XPeng by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,369,000 after buying an additional 872,160 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

