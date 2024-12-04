xSUSHI Price Reaches $2.15 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, xSUSHI has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00002266 BTC on exchanges. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and $41,749.96 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

