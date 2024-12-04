Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.40. 61,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 116,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Youdao Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $790.82 million, a P/E ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Youdao by 98.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 118,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Youdao during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

