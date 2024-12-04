Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $186.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.54. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $77.75 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

