Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.50.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV opened at C$62.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$49.74 and a 1 year high of C$76.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.