Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for HST FY2024 Earnings

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HST. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.67%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.