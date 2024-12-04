Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for HST FY2024 Earnings

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.67%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
