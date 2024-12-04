Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RRR Earnings

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RRR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $63.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,623,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,332,000 after buying an additional 106,509 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 23.7% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,265,000 after acquiring an additional 374,128 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,706,000 after purchasing an additional 251,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,763,000 after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

