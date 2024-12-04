ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Trading Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.07. Approximately 441,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 872,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZK shares. CICC Research started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.02.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZK

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Trading Up 7.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $3,836,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.