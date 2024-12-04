Zilliqa (ZIL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $659.04 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $659.04 million and approximately $244.33 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,923,021,640 coins and its circulating supply is 19,237,066,213 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

