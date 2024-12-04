ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI):

11/18/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock.

11/14/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $8.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,059. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 492,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,875,135.25. The trade was a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.