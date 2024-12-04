ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI):
- 11/18/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $8.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,059. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $19.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 492,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,875,135.25. The trade was a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZoomInfo Technologies
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Vistra Corp: A Winning Bet on the Future of Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.