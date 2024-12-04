Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 381 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,532,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in XPO by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 390,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,124,000 after acquiring an additional 253,519 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,071,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,540,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

XPO Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE XPO opened at $153.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.08. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.