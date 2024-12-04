Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,947 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 13,275.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,069 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PVH by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,320,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,668,000 after buying an additional 296,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PVH by 6,471.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,611,000 after buying an additional 284,739 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,382,000 after buying an additional 284,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $17,542,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.05. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $89.56 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

