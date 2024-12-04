Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 545 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Medpace by 16.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 162.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 58.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 38.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $339.27 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.14 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.56.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

