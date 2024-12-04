Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $1,484,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $971,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,591.90. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.3 %

FIX stock opened at $495.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.83 and a 12 month high of $510.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.40 and its 200 day moving average is $361.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.