12,690 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 108.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 1,291.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.57. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -42.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBF

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 195,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $6,068,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,563,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,776,057.76. The trade was a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 3,938,100 shares of company stock worth $122,901,631 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.