1,336 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in monday.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $292.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 714.15, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.94. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $324.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.81.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

