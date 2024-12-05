1,400 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,868,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 259,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 9.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $2,141,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,665,666.78. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $331,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,364 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,878. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical stock opened at $156.63 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average is $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.62.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

