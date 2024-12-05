1,682,741 Shares in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,682,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,875,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.74% of Lineage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LINE. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000.

LINE opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57. Lineage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Lineage’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Several analysts have issued reports on LINE shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lineage from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

