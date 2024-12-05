2,000 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Purchased by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Carvana makes up approximately 1.0% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,531,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.07, for a total value of $2,550,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,402,338.27. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,058,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,010,305. This represents a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,097,063 shares of company stock valued at $393,287,959 over the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $260.07 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $268.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26,033.03 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carvana

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.