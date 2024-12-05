22,297 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 74,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

