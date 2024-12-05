264,534 Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 264,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.18 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 672.26%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

