2,660 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth $305,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 88.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $222,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE FTAI opened at $164.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.22. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $177.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,649.30 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

